Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HWC opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.55. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

