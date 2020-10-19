Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $262.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 73.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.