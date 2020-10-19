Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €40.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.58).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

