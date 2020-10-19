Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €40.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.58).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

