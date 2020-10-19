Head to Head Analysis: Aphria (APHA) & Its Rivals

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 112.37%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 97.53%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -77.50 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.73

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.60% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

