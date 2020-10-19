Head to Head Comparison: GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) versus Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GEE Group alerts:

This table compares GEE Group and Korn Ferry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group $151.67 million 0.12 -$17.76 million N/A N/A Korn Ferry $1.98 billion 0.88 $104.95 million $2.91 10.90

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than GEE Group.

Volatility & Risk

GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn Ferry has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GEE Group and Korn Ferry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn Ferry 0 2 2 0 2.50

Korn Ferry has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than GEE Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of GEE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of GEE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Korn Ferry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GEE Group and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08% Korn Ferry 1.70% 8.69% 4.09%

Summary

Korn Ferry beats GEE Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, and leadership development, as well as rewards and benefits to assist clients. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, and individual professional search and outsource recruiting solutions. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.