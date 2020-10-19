Head to Head Review: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NYSE:EGLE)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Atlas alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $26.94, indicating a potential upside of 64.07%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51% Eagle Bulk Shipping -14.33% -8.10% -3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 1.83 $439.10 million $0.78 12.29 Eagle Bulk Shipping $292.38 million 0.62 -$21.70 million ($1.75) -9.38

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.