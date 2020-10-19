Head to Head Review: Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) & MGE Energy (OTCMKTS:MGEE)

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Environmental Power has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGE Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.7% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Power and MGE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGE Energy $568.85 million 4.31 $86.87 million $2.51 27.02

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Environmental Power and MGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A MGE Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

MGE Energy has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.74%. Given MGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Power and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A MGE Energy 16.88% 10.44% 4.40%

Summary

MGE Energy beats Environmental Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 22, 2019, the company distributed electricity to 153,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 161,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

