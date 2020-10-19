Head-To-Head Review: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) vs. DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondPeak has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of DiamondPeak shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and DiamondPeak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.14 $6.23 million $0.50 17.66 DiamondPeak N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondPeak.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and DiamondPeak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiamondPeak 0 0 1 0 3.00

DiamondPeak has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.36%. Given DiamondPeak’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondPeak is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and DiamondPeak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31% DiamondPeak N/A 2.55% 0.65%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats DiamondPeak on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About DiamondPeak

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

