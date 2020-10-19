Head to Head Survey: Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) vs. Enel Generación Chile (NASDAQ:EOCCY)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 2.99 $62.13 million $0.61 48.80 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.32 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Atlantica Yield pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Yield has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlantica Yield and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 4 3 0 2.43 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Atlantica Yield’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield 1.75% 1.04% 0.18% Enel Generación Chile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats Enel Generación Chile on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

