HEAT (HEAT) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $542,665.50 and $2,771.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEAT has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HEAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019645 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,458,809 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.