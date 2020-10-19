Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $368.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $95,700.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock valued at $192,447. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

