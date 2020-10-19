Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Kearny Financial worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.28. 4,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $718.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

