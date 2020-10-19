Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $125.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

