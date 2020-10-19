Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,624 Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telenav by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Telenav by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telenav by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 263,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telenav by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telenav stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.16. 669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,661. Telenav, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

