Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,800 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of R1 RCM worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 318,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 448,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

