Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jeld-Wen worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 142,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 32.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of JELD opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

