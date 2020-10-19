Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 852.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $223.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $227.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

