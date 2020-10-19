Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 160,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HONE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.85. 92,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $516.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

