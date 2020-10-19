Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.26 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

