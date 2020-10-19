Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $48.06 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.