Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 968.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 415,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 342,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 825,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

