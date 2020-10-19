Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $206.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

