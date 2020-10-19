Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

