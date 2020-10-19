Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 161,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

