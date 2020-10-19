Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

