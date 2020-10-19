Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $732,000 Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 13,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

