Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.