Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $87,000 in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,950. The company has a market cap of $332.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.