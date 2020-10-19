Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $119,365,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 473,603 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Entergy by 110.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 610,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after buying an additional 320,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

