Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,628,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BP by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.