Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of UL opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

