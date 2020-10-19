Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

