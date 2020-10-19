Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

