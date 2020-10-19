Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $21.75 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

