Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,050 Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.98. 6,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $142.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.