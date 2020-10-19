Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

