Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $73.43 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

