Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

