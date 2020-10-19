Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.88. 51,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

