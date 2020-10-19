Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

