Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $189.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.08.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

