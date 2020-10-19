Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

LDOS stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.