Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Installed Building Products worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 219.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 668,144 shares of company stock worth $59,548,105. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

