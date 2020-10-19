Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 6,200.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $78,084,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $36,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $30,772,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNE opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNE. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

