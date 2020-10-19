Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.