Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 76,048 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

