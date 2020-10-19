Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $218.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

