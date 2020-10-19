Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $148.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

