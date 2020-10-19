Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in UFP Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $91,884.00. Insiders sold 74,094 shares of company stock worth $4,327,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

