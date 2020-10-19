Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

